Over 500 Bole Residents Registered On NHIS

Over five hundred residents of Bole in the Savannah region have been registered on the National Health Insurance Scheme for free by the Wuripe & Sons Royal Lodge owned by a Gonja businessman.

The beneficiaries were selected from deprived communities around Bole and its environs.

Data from the Ghana National Household Registry for 2021, indicates that over 55 percent of the population in the Savannah region, falls below the national poverty line with Bole District contributing 31.3 percent.

Ghana’s National Health Insurance Scheme was implemented in 2004 to ensure access for all and equity in the use of health care services by removing financial barriers.

The General Manager of the Wuripe & Sons Royal Lodge, Dziwornu James, told journalists that as part of their 2nd anniversary on the theme: “Increasing access to health care in Bole Traditional Area”, they decided to offer free NHIS registration for vulnerable people in society as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

According to him, residents normally come to them to seek support to enable them to pay or buy medicines after visiting a health center and for that matter, they realized that registering the vulnerable in society will go a long way to help them get access to health care.

He encouraged residents of Bole to take their health care seriously and assured them that the Wuripe & Sons Royal Lodge will be there to support the development of the Bole area and its environs.

The Secretary of the Bole Traditional Council, Abdulai Haruna who spoke on behalf of the Bolewura, thanked Wuripe & Sons Royal Lodge for supporting the deprived communities to get access to health care.

He urged sons and daughters of the Gonjaland far and near to come home and support the development of the area.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole