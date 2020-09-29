Prez Goes To Dinner In Kumasi Hotel

President Nana Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo surprised many as he stormed the Royal Park Hotel in Kumasi alone to have dinner on Sunday evening.

The first gentleman of the land, who is currently on a three-day tour in the Ashanti Region, unexpectedly entered the restaurant of the popular hotel around 7:50pm.

Surprisingly, the usual motorcades that follow the first gentleman of the land whenever he appears in public were missing. His hordes of bodyguards were also missing.

Accompanied by just one bodyguard, the President quietly walked and sat in the restaurant as he patiently waited to be served by the hotel personnel.

The presence of President Akufo-Addo in the restaurant suddenly changed the atmosphere of the place as other guests present seemingly became curious.

Some of the people were seen craning their necks in an attempt to catch a proper glimpse of the President, who from all indications was enjoying his meal.

Among those present in the hotel at the time were the Asokwa Constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP) 1st Vice-Chairman, Edmund Kyei, and other party members.

Mr. Kyei, who was hosting some NPP members to a dinner after their campaign activities, approached the President after he (Akufo-Addo) had finished having his dinner.

President Akufo-Addo had a hearty chat with Mr. Kyei and the other NPP members from Asokwa as he encouraged them to continue to campaign hard for the party.

The President was seen responding to cheers from the excited people who were also having their dinner at the place.

Before leaving the restaurant, President Akufo-Addo accepted to take pictures with Mr. Kyei and other people present, who clearly could not hide their excitement.

The President’s tour in the region started on Monday, and it is expected to end on Wednesday. He would use his short stay to inspect and commission some projects.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi