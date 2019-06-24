Prez, Minister Charge Stars … As They Battle Benin Tomorrow

FLASHBACK: President Akufo-Addo and the team ahead of a qualifier

President Akufo-Addo is expected to engage the Black Stars in a ‘serious’ talk this evening ahead of their opening Group F game against Benin in Ismailia tomorrow.

He is expected to continue the motivational speech he handed the team ahead of their Dubai training programme at the Jubilee House barely a month ago.

At the Jubilee House meeting, the president charged the team to go the extra mile to return home with the ultimate, having missed it for close to 40 years.

The president, who is expected to land in the North African country today, has taken keen interest in the team’s quest to end the trophy drought in this year’s competition.

As a result, President Akufo-Addo, who will be at the stadium to witness Ghana’s game against Benin tomorrow, has called on Ghanaians to rally massive support for the team.

Expected to welcome the president, as well as lead him to the team, is Isaac Asiamah, Youth & Sports Minister.

The Stars held their first major training in Egypt on Saturday night



All 23 players were involved in the work out session at the Suez Canal Sports Complex ‒ a designated training ground for the tournament.



Team fitness coach Paul Maxwell started the session before head coach Kwasi Appiah took charge with some tactical work.



Indications are that the Stars are combat ready to begin the campaign on a bright note with a win.

Today’s AFCON Games

Cote d’Ivoire Vs South Africa (2:30pm)

Tunisia Vs Angola (5:00pm)

Mali Vs Mauritania (8:00pm)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum