Kotoko Lift NC Special Cup

Kotoko players in a jubilant mood

Asante Kotoko fought from a goal down to beat Karela United 4-1 on penalties to lift the Normalization Committee (NC) special competition in Kumasi yesterday.

Emmanuel Osei Baffour fetched the opener for the visitors in the 49th minute, and Kotoko had to wait till the 66th minute to cancel the lead through Abdul Safiu from the spot.

After the equaliser, Kotoko came close on few occasions to get the lead, but missed in all attempts.

The win in the NC Tier I competition hands the Porcupine Warriors ticket to represent Ghana in this year’s CAF Champions League competition.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum