Highlife Musician Goes Gospel

Angela Yeboah, aka Maame Asor

Highlife musician Angela Yeboah has released a gospel song titled ‘You Do All’, which is aimed atwinning more souls for Christ and promoting His teachings.

Well-known in the music scene as Maame Asor, Angela Yeboah said her gospel single which features Takyi Kay (T-Kay) is a mid-tempo song rendered in traditional highlife tune and fused with beautiful rhythms.

She believes the song will make an impact on the Ghanaian music scene and touch the hearts of many Christians.

Maame Asor, who is the morning show host on Fire TV in Accra, explained how God has shown kindness towards her and her family, especially during difficult moments.

Her song also talks of the need for people to keep in touch with God because without Him, they cannot have a fulfilling life.

She stated that although she did not dream of becoming a gospel musician, her presence on the music scene is divine, and she believes God would use her to spread the gospel of Christ through music.

Maame Asor disclosed that her music career started when “I was in school and the Holy Spirit inspired me to come out with a live praise song.”

Versatile as she is, she combines her roles as a television presenter, singer, composer and a producer effectively.

She is currently working tirelessly to release other singles before the end of the year.

By George Clifford Owusu