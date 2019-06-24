Sarkodie Ready For MMC Live 2019

Sarkodie

The 2019 edition of the annual Music, Magic & Comedy Live Concert (MMC Live 2019) comes off on Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Hiphop and hiplife artiste Sarkodie, who is the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) artiste of the decade, has been invited to perform at the event as the headline artiste.

Widely respected for his creativity, rapping skills and stage craft, Sarkodie is expected to deliver his finest performance on stage.

The headline artiste will rock the stage alongside Wendy Shay, an acapella music group from Nigeria and a host of others.

“I will perform songs from my new album ‘Alpha’ live on stage. I can’t wait to join my fans that day. It’s going to be a great experience with Sark Nation,” he said.

He is also expected to surprise music fans at the show with magnificent and electrifying performance.

The event will also witness rib-cracking jokes from comedians such as OB Amponsah, Foster Romanus, among others.

This year’s edition of the event will host internationally-acclaimed magician Christopher Voncujovi, who will thrill fans with his magical skills.

The show, which is being organised by the Global Media Alliance (GMA), will serve as a platform for both Ghanaian musicians and comedians to exhibit their talents.

Since 2015, the show has witnessed hilarious performances from talented artistes like Samini, King Promise, Kofi Kinaata, Episode, Jacinta and DKB, with magical concerts from Larry Soffer, a magician and mentalist from South Africa.

By George Clifford Owusu