Vivo Energy Celebrates Hardworking Retailers

Ben Hassan Ouattara (2nd left) in a pose with the top four winners

VIVO ENERGY Ghana is sponsoring two hard-working Shell retailers, together with their spouses and a service champion for a sterling business performance and demonstrating a customer centric approach to their business.

Augustine Osei-Bonsu, Country Retailer of the Year; Yiadom Boakye Boateng, Gold Retailer and Richmond Amegah, Service Champion of the Year, will enjoy an all-expense-paid trip to Sydney, Australia, to participate in the Shell Global Smiling Stars Programme.

Elizabeth Sampson of Vivo Energy Ghana was also adjudged the Territory Manager of the Year at the 2018 Vivo Energy Ghana Retail Conference and Awards Dinner.

A total of forty-one (41) awards were presented to deserving retailers and support staff across the country for exceptional business performance in 2018.

Country Retailer of the Year, Augustine Osei-Bonsu, expressed his gratitude to the management and staff of Vivo Energy Ghana for the support to retailers over the years through capacity building programmes and operational excellence.

“I want to thank Vivo Energy Ghana for recognizing our efforts and contributions to the growth of the retail business. Shell products are the most advanced and quality brand in the industry and I want to reassure our customers of the best experience at our service stations,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Ben Hassan Ouattara, indicated that Vivo Energy is rapidly modernizing its retail business to meet world–class standards to deliver and exceed the expectations of customers.

Mr. Ouattara also used the occasion to remind all retailers to abide by Vivo Energy’s high operational standards, and demonstrate the company’s values of honesty, integrity and respect for people at all times.

“Our customers are the prime focus of our business and we will continue to provide them with quality and right quantity of fuels at our over 230 Shell service stations strategically located across the country,” he said.

The Retail Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Emil Jackson Adanuvor, reiterated Vivo Energy Ghana’s commitment to build the capacity of its retailers and forecourt staff to continue to be the best in their roles.