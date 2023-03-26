Prime Suspect In Coup Plot Against President Akufo-Addo Dead

The Suspect

Report coming in indicates that the prime suspect standing trial in connection with the destabilising the nation with aim of overthrowing the government, Dr. Frederick Mac-Palm is reportedly dead.

The accused was said to have died in the late hours of Saturday, March 25, after he allegedly fell unconscious.

Reports have it that he collapsed in his house and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His family is however yet to make official statement on the new development.

Dr Fred Mac-Palm, the owner of the Citadel Clinic, Alajo has been facing trial since 2019.

He together with Donya Kafui, alias Ezor, a blacksmith from Alavanyo, and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, were arrested for allegedly plotting to destabilise the country.

The three were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, namely, manufacturing of arms and ammunition, and the possession of explosives, firearms and ammunition without lawful authority.

The accused persons are said to be part of a group known as Take Action Ghana (TAG).

The group, according to the prosecution, planned to organise series of demonstrations and also to overthrow the government.

The other accused persons are Col. Samuel Kodzo Gameli, WO2 Esther Doku, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Albert Baba Ibrahim, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewon, Bright Alan Debrah and Corporal Seidu Abubakar.

By Vincent Kubi