Prince David Osei Adjudged Students’ Favourite Actor

Prince David Osei displaying his award

Actor Prince David Osei has been crowned Ghanaian students’ favourite actor at the 2019 Campus Baze (Cbaze) Awards.

The Cbaze Awards is a scheme designed to recognise, celebrate the hard work and dedication of students in tertiary institutions, as well as mentor figures excelling in their endeavours.

The award scheme also seeks to encourage students to be industrious and entrepreneurial-minded while in school.

This year’s Cbaze Awards was held at the Fantasy Dome at the International Trade Fair Centre in Accra and attracted a number of showbiz personalities and students across the country.

It was held amidst thrilling performances from Sister Derbie, Kofi Mole, CJ Biggerman and others.

Among personalities who picked awards at the ceremony were Andy Dosty, Regina Van-Helvert and DJ Sly.

Prince David Osei beat a number of his colleague actors to emerge the winner of the students’ favourite actor category.

He took to social media to announce his win and dedicated the award to his fans.

“Another one for the fans -“Student favorite Actor of the Year” @cbazeawardsorg @campusbasetv Appreciate let’s keep winning Elohim be praised,” he said on Instagram.

Prince David is currently one of Ghana’s most relevant actors. He has featured in several movies and still has more to come. His latest role is in the movie, ‘Fix Us’, by YN Productions. The movie is set for the big screens on December 6 at the Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall. The film also stars Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Michelle Attoh, Alexandra Amon, Tobi of Big Brother Naija, Mofe Duncan, Irene Logan and a host of others.

By Francis Addo