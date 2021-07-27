Prioritize Education on New Land Act- Jinapor to Northern Regional Lands Commission.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor( MP) has asked the reconstituted Northern Regional Lands Commission to prioritise education on the Land Act, 2020 ( Act 1036) for effective land administration.

He stated this today Monday 26th July, 2021 during the inauguration of the 23-member Northern Regional Lands Commission in Tamale.

The Minister said the inauguration of the Commission comes at the back of the passage of the land Act 2020 which is a comprehensive law that revises, harmonises and consolidates all existing laws on land for sustainable land administration, management and effective land tenure.

The exponential growth of Tamale, the Minister said, imposes lots of responsibility on the Regional Lands Commission, hence, the need for the Regional Lands Commission to work closely with other relevant bodies to ensure that access to land does not become a hindrance to the Region’s development.

Hon.Jinapor also tasked the Commission to put in appropriate measures to help government achieve its aim of reducing turnaround time for the registration of land to a maximum of thirty (30) days.

Two new regions, namely Savannah and North East, he noted, will depend on the Northern Regional Lands Commission for documents in those regions, stressing that “You must assist and collaborate with them to avoid duplicity of transactions and registrations.”

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Saibu, in a speech read on his behalf, pleaded with all stakeholders to work together to achieve desired goals in Land Administration in the region, adding that “let’s continue to support government interventions in the Land Sector.”

The Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, Alhaji Sulamana Mahama urged the members of Regional Lands Commission to see the their appointment as a privilege one and should give off their best to serve the country for the benefit of current and future generations.

Lawyer Dubik Yakubu, Chairman of the Northern Regional Lands Commission, on behalf of the team, pledged their unwavering commitment and determination to help Hon. Jinapor and the government succeed in the administration of land in Northern Region.