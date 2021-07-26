What's New

Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo Appointed Ag. UG Vice Chancellor

July 26, 2021

Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo

The Governing Council of the University of Ghana has appointed the Pro-Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and Students Affairs, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, as the acting Vice-Chancellor.

The appointment of Prof. Appiah Amfo, by the Governing Council, chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, takes effect from August 1, 2021.

The 49-year-old Professor of Linguistics, will become the first woman and the youngest person to serve in the position at the premier University if she is confirmed as substantive Vice-Chancellor by the University Council.

Her appointment follows the expiration of the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, ending July 31, 2021. Prof. Appiah Amfo is taking over the role “until such a time the University Council appoints a substantive Vice-Chancellor”, a statement from the school’s Registrar announced.
The Council considered Section 10 (2)(b) of the University of Ghana, Act 2010 (Act 806), and Section 6 (3) of the University of Ghana, and decided on the appointment of the senior of the two Pro-Vice-Chancellors, to act.
She is tipped to join the likes of Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson and Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the first women to occupy the prestigious position of Vice-Chancellor at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and the University of Cape Coast (UCC) respectively.

Prof. Appiah Amfo’s acting position is a result of the University’s inability to finish processes to select a replacement before August 1.
The newly appointed Acting-Vice-Chancellor was appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Students Affairs on November 1, 2019.
In its quest for a VC, the University’s search committee received seven applications, including that of Prof. Appiah Amfo as the only female applicant.

The rest were Prof. Felix Ankomah Asante Professor, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Development; Prof. Peter Quartey, the Director, Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research; Prof. Samuel Nii Ardey Codjoe, an Institute for Population Professor; Prof. Daniel Frimpong Ofori Provost, College of Humanities; Prof. Godfred Bokpin, the Dean of Student Affairs and Prof. Daniel Wesley Lund, Dean, Faculty of Business Administration.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri

Tags: