Private School Owner Appeals To Govt

The proprietor and owner of Charles Wesley Academy, a private basic school at Oyoko in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region, Dr. Charles Annor Frempong, has called on the government to support private schools since they contribute significantly to education in the country.

Dr. Frempong said private school owners are key stakeholders in the provision of quality education in the country, especially at the basic level, for which reason the government must seriously consider offering them support by way of procuring buses to these schools at subsidised prices.

“I think the government can also support private schools like the way it has been supporting members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) by procuring buses for them at subsidised prices,” he said, stressing that it was imperative for the government to offer some sort of support to such private schools who are helping to invest in the human capital of the nation.

The proprietor made the call when his school marked 2019 Nine Lessons of Christmas and Carols Night at Oyoko, using the cultural setting as an attraction.

He said his reason for establishing the school is to help invest in the human capital of the country in rural Ghana, where children don’t normally get quality education.

He said his school has modern facilities like any big school in the urban areas, focusing more on ICT, moral education and helping to unearth talents of pupils and assisting them to nurture such talents to the fullest.

“I have recruited very good teachers who are helping me achieve the goal of giving all-round education to children in this town and its environs,” he noted.

The special guest of honour who is the Executive Director of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools, Mr. Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah, highly commended the proprietor of the school who is a former employee of the World Bank for establishing such a modern school in a rural setting, thereby providing holistic education to the children in the area.

He said provision of education is a shared responsibility and, therefore, urged parents to be very much interested in the education of their children by always ensuring that they learn at home.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr