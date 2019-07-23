Private Schools Appeal To Gov’t

Rev. Mensah-Hohoayi presenting award to one of the graduants

THE GHANA National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) is appealing to the government to reduce taxes on private schools.

According to GNAPS, apart from income tax, proprietors also pay taxes on operational fees and property rates and called for tax exemption as a social service provider.

“One of the things we could look at is taxation, there should be a little exemption or consideration for the tax we pay. Yes, we cannot do away with the corporate tax or the PAYA tax on workers because it is their contributions of tax but when it comes to the school business itself, there should be consideration with taxation because the cost of taxation or the input of taxation recently on schools is seemingly sometimes alarming, that get school owners worried,” Rev. Mensah-Hohoayi, Chairman of GNAPS Zone 1 B made the call during the 5th graduation ceremony of DEKS Educational Institute in Tema.

“So we believe that if they support with the reduction of educational materials and things that will help the work of the private schools to blossom it will help the schools to reduce cost,” he added.

Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Sonia Yakung who spoke on the theme “45 years of delivering quality education, moving forward, the role of the parents” encouraged parents to pursue excellence for their children, adding that “As parents, we cannot afford to leave the future of our children to chance.”

Mark Dei, the General Manager of the school after chronicling some of the achievements chalked by the school, advised the children to learn hard, be curious to become responsible adults.

The graduation saw the school Drama Club staging a play titled “Harvest of Corruption.”

Caption: 1&2; Rev. Mensah-Hohoayi presenting award to one of the graduands.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema