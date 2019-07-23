Gov’t Constructs Clinics, Toilets, Boreholes

Mavis Hawa Koomson with Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah (right) and others inspecting the projects. INSET: One of the finished toilets facilities

The government has begun construction of 26 rural clinics, mechanized boreholes and toilets in 26 constituencies in 10 regions in the country as part of the Infrastructure for the Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

The clinics have facilities such as observation rooms, consultation room, treatment room, delivery/wardroom, cold room, and a waiting area/OPD.

It also has two-bedroom doctors apartment, one bedroom apartment for nurses, a spacious car park, bio-digester facility, and a mechanized water system fitted with a water storage tank.

This was revealed to journalists when a team from the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives inspected some of the projects in the Eastern Region last week.

With the exception of the newly created six regions, all the existing regions would benefit.

In the Eastern Region alone, a total number of 217 IPEP Projects are underway.

They include 105 10-Seater Water Closet Institutional Toilets with Mechanized Boreholes, 105 Community-based Mechanized Solar Powered Water System and seven Construction of 1,000 metric tonnes prefabricated grains warehouses.

Under the IPEP, each of the 275 constituencies is allocated the equivalence of one million dollars annually to be invested in infrastructure development initiatives, managed and implemented by the three development authorities under the office of the President.

Recently, the Ministry of Finance granted the letters of commencement to the three development authorities for full implementation of the one million dollar per constituency pledge.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua