Ivy-Q Preaches Salvation With ‘Baba God’ Album

Ivy-Q

Gospel artiste Ivy-Q, born Ivy Dede Quarshie, is out with a new album, and she says anyone who listens to it stands the chance of being saved by the encouraging songs on the album.

“The new album is another blueprint to spreading the word of the Lord. I believe that by the leading of the Holy Spirit, the album stands out and would be accepted by everyone across the length and breadth of the country and beyond,” she added.

The six-track album is titled ‘Baba God’, and it is her third studio album.

The songs on it include ‘Baba God’, ‘Something New’, ‘Mombo No Ose’, ‘In Your Presence’, ‘Oh Come All Ye Faithful’ and ‘Praise Him’.

‘Baba God’ is a fusion of sounds and styles drawing from typical traditional rhythms which cut across Africa.

The album was launched at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Nungua in Accra.

It featured some great gospel artistes like Rev. Edwin Dadson, Pastor Jonas Odoi and Rev. Harry Yawson.

The album, Ivy-Q indicated, is already available in all music shops across the country.