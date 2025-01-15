Private SHS Ready For Free SHS– Minority Tells Mahama

The Minority in Parliament has raised concerns over the exclusion of private Senior High Schools (SHS) from the Free SHS programme, urging President John Dramani Mahama and the Finance Minister-designate, Cassiel Ato Forson, to fulfil their campaign promise to include private schools.

Dr Gideon Boako, Member of Parliament for Tano North, addressed a press conference on the matter, critici sing the Minister-designate’s dismissive attitude during his vetting on Monday, January 13.

According to Dr Boako, Dr Ato Forson appeared evasive when questioned about extending the Free SHS programme to private institutions, a policy outlined in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto.

“When asked whether the programme would be extended to private schools, the Minister-designate, in a very dismissive manner, asked whether those private schools write WASSCE exams,” Dr Boako recounted, adding that this response feigned ignorance of the fact that many private SHS participate in the WASSCE.

Dr Boako further reminded the Minister-designate and President Mahama of their campaign engagements with the leadership of private SHS.

He emphasised that during the 2024 election campaign, President Mahama assured private school leaders that they would be included in the Free SHS programme.

“If President Mahama and the NDC knew that no private SHS writes WASSCE exams, why did they promise to include them in the Free SHS programme?” he questioned, highlighting the growing impatience among private schools awaiting inclusion.

The Minority called on Ato Forson to clarify his stance and honour the campaign pledge.

Dr Boako posed critical questions to the Finance Minister-designate and the NDC government: “What is the Finance Minister-designate waiting for? Was this not their campaign promise? What informed the promises? Didn’t they do the numbers first?”

He urged the government to act swiftly to ensure equitable access to education for all Ghanaian students, including those in private institutions.