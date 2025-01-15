Minority Slams Deputy Speaker For Being Biased

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has accused the Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Joseph Ahiafor, of railroading ministerial nominees and blocking questions during the vetting process.

This accusation was made by Dr. Gideon Boako, the Member of Parliament for Tano North, at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to Dr. Boako, the Chairman’s conduct has obstructed a diligent and thorough vetting process.

He said that the Chairman was the first real obstacle to a thorough vetting of the ministerial nominees, denying the Ghanaian people and the Minority members of the committee the opportunity to conduct a thorough vetting.

Dr. Boako also noted that the Chairman was protective of the nominees and extremely partisan, and that members of the committee were shouted at by the Chairman.

-BY Daniel Bampoe