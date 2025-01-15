Cargo Volume At Takoradi Port Increases

Mr Peter Amo-Bediako speaking to journalists at the Port

Cargo volume at the Takoradi Port increased from 7.1 million metric tonnes as at November 2023 to 9.4 million metric tonnes as of November 2024, representing a 33.28 per cent increment.

The Port also recorded 100 per cent Cruise ship calls from seven cruise vessels at the end of November 2023 to 14 cruise vessels calls at the end of November last year.

The Director of Takoradi Port, Peter Amo-Bediako, revealed this when he addressed the media in Takoradi.

He indicated that the achievements reflected the port’s commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction as well as the positive brand image generated by the professional coverage by the media.

According to him, imported cargo volume as of November 2024 was 2,877,273 metric tonnes as compared to 2,591,340 metric tonnes recorded for the same period in 2023, representing a growth rate of 11.03 percent.

He said more than 70 percent of the import volume was driven by clinker and gypsum imports with a combined total volume of 2,072,490 metric tonnes as of November 2024 compared to 1,757,883 metric tonnes recorded in the same period in 2023.

Mr Amo-Bediako said exported cargo volume as of November 2024 was 6,472,998 metric tonnes as against 4,500,570 metric tonnes recorded for the same period in 2023, representing a growth rate of 44 percent.

The Port Director also indicated that, as of the end of November 2024 transit cargo volume reached 51,086 metric tonnes as compared to 2,247 metric tonnes recorded in the same period in 2023.

“This achievement reflects a remarkable growth rate of 2,173.72 percent in our transit trade cargo volume, we remain optimistic that this substantial upward trend in transit cargo will persist in the forthcoming years and decades”

Mr Amo-Bediako however, said

Twenty-foot Equivalent (TEU) unit container traffic declined in 2024.

He said a total TEU traffic recorded was 28,257 by the end of November 2024, which was a decrease from the 31,763 TEU recorded in the same period in 2023 representing an 11 percent reduction.

“Similarly, vessel calls declined last year totaling 695 by the end of November, 2024 as against 801 recorded in 2023 representing a decrease of 13.23 percent”, he added.

He said in November 2024, the Port officially inaugurated the oil and gas services terminal which has positioned the Takoradi port as a significant contributor to supporting upstream oil and gas exploration and production operations in Ghana and West Africa.

Mr Amo-Bediako stressed that the port would continue to prioritize its focus on the future and would initiate commercial operations at the Oil and Gas Service terminal, to meet the industry’s needs.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi