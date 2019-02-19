Prof. Gyampo Heads YBRI

Prof. Ransford Edward Van Gyampo

The Youth Bridge Research Foundation (YBF) has appointed Prof. Ransford Edward Van Gyampo as head of its subsidiary organisation, Youth Bridge Research Institute (YBRI).

Speaking at a short ceremony to outdoor the institute, the Director of YBF, Seth Oteng, stated that the establishment of the YBRI and the subsequent appointment of Prof. Gyampo is a dream come true not only for YBF and the partners but for the youth the YBF has sought to empower over the years.

He said the establishment of the YBRI is timely, as it would provide education and training to ensure the harnessing of youth potential and respect for young people, adding that the YBRI would also make academic research accessible to government, policy makers and civil society.

Mr. Oteng also mentioned youth research, education and training, technical assistance, support and advocacy as some of the functions of YBRI.

Responding to his new and additional role, Prof. Gyampo said, “I am happy to be part of the family and for the role handed me. I have passion for youth development. I am also of the firm believe and conviction that if the future belongs to the youth, then the youth must be developed for the future.”

Prof. Gyampo, who is also a member of the Electoral Reforms Committee and a once Senior Research Fellow at the Governance Unit of the IEA’s Socio-Economic & Governance surveys, pledged to work hard in discharging his role as head of the YBRI.

He is currently researching on youth development, mentorship, empowerment and participation with the view of helping the building of a critical mass of responsible and mature young people for Ghana’s development now and in the future.

The YBRI is a subsidiary organisation of the Youth Bridge Foundation set up to inter alia, conduct research that characterises the situation of the youth in Africa and African diasporan youth, identifies gaps and opportunities to strengthen youth development through practice and policy.

By Abigail Owiredu-Boateng