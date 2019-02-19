Facelift For Tema Shipyard

Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah

GOVERNMENT SAYS it is at the final stage of negotiation for the selection of a strategic investor for the revamping of the Tema Shipyard and drydock.

Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah made this known on Tuesday February 19, in Accra when he addressed journalists at the Information Ministry’s Meet Press Series.

According to him, it is expected that the investor will be engaged by the end of the first quarter of 2019 and to get the yard ready for the fabrication of some components of a new FPSO for the Tein Field Project.

He stated “I am happy to state that the Ministry is at the final stage of negotiation for the selection of the Strategic Investor to partner Government for the revamping of the shipyard into a modern drydock facility to meet the needs of the oil and gas industry.”

He lamented that “it is sad to note that, over the years, the Tema shipyard and Drydock which is arguably one of the largest within the sub-region has not seen any appreciable development and is saddled with obsolete equipment.”

He added that “through the assistance of GPHA, some operational equipment was procured for the shipyard. Meanwhile, Government continues to pursue its search for a Strategic Investor to bring in the needed capital and technical expertise.”

Meanwhile, he said “as part of Government’s manifesto to expand the port of Takoradi towards Sekondi, an executive instrument is before His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addoto declare the area between the existing Takoradi Port up to the Sekondi Naval base as a port zone.”

He added that “the GPHA under the direction of the Ministry is developing the area into an oil and gas industrial park to create jobs for the youth in the Metropolis.”

According to him, the Ministry is also aggressively pursuing the development of a port at Keta in line with Government’s manifesto.

BY Melvin Tarlue