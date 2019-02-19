Rebecca Launches ‘Year of Reading’

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, during an inspection of the interior of the mobile library vans.

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has declared 2019 as the ‘Year of Reading’, stressing that knowledge can only be acquired through reading.

Speaking at the launch of activities to kick-start the ‘Year of Reading’ by Ghana Library Authority (GLA), Mrs. Akufo-Addo said, “We have no option as a country than to reignite the reading culture in our dear country for the progress we wish for.”

She indicated that in a growing competitive world, life-long learning which can be acquired through the habit of reading has become the only way to grow intellectually and build wealth of knowledge.

The first lady observed that studies have revealed that many children in sub-Saharan Africa struggle at the lower primary level to read in the official or any local language, and instances where someone is able read, they do not understand what they read.

“We must build the culture of reading so as to promote socio-economic and human resource development,” she stated.

The theme: ‘Reading For Progress’, Mrs. Akufo-Addo said, resonates with The Rebecca Foundation’s work over the last few years.

Last year, the foundation launched the ‘Read To Learn, Learn To Read’ project with two prone approaches of building libraries and undertaking reading sessions with children for television transmission.

The project demonstrates the importance of reading in building the human capital required for the growth of all sectors of the economy.

The first library under the project is expected to be ready and handed over to the Ghana Library Authority to be part of its network of libraries around the country to enable children of the community of Bia in the Western Region to benefit from the enormous resources that would be available.

“My foundation is committed to supporting the Library Authority to increase its geographical footprint in the country and will continue to work towards it,” the first lady assured.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo relaunched the mobile library service for the southern sector of the country, opened the new acquisition and the expanded book processing unit and unveiled the various books and materials that would support the ‘Year of Reading’ agenda into the future.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri