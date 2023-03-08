Professor Cautions Universities

Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai

Ghanaian universities that are mentoring the various Colleges of Education in the country have been cautioned to desist from turning those colleges into semi autonomous universities or degree awarding institutions.

Deputy Director General of Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, gave the caution in Takoradi.

He stressed the need for Colleges of Education to be on their own as tertiary institutions adding, “But for the colleges to be autonomous there is the need for people who teach there to be qualified to do so”.

“That is why in recent times we had a team of people empanelled by GTEC to conduct an academic audit to check the capacity of tutors within the college of education fraternity”.

Prof Jinapor Abdulai was speaking at the investiture ceremony of Dr Francis Hull Adams as the first male substantive principal of the Holy Child College of Education in Takoradi.

Dr. Hull Adams promised to make the college a center of academic excellence that produces knowledgeable and dedicated teachers for basic schools in Ghana.

He said, to achieve his goal, he would focus on several strategic priorities including attracting and maintaining quality personnel, promoting academic excellence, and ensuring discipline within the institution.

He told the gathering that he would also prioritize promotion of sports and games and encourage innovation and creativity across all departments as the college seeks financial independence.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah reminded the newly installed Principal of his mandate to see to the overall welfare of the institution.

Most Rev. John Baptist Attakruh, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi and Council Chairman of the College expressed the confidence that the new principal would help turn Holy child College of Education into a reputable higher institution.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi