Project Starlight App Clears Air

Christantus Kavaarpuo

MANAGEMENT OF Project Starlight App Ghana says its attention have been drawn to false publications circulating that Starlight scammed a number of Ghanaians through online investment services.

A statement issued and signed by Christantus Kavaarpuo, Managing Director of Project Starlight App Ghana, said Project Starlight App Ghana does not offer investment or financial services in Ghana. He said the company only trains smartphone users to willingly use the mobile app to perform tasks daily and get paid under a project previously called Starlight Galaxy.

According to him, therefore, “Any extra activities that individuals decide to do without the App, or any extra relationship they have with certain individuals who claim to be agents but are not so, do so at their own risks as “management of Project Starlight App Ghana is not liable for any damages.”

The project is strictly a network based business managed by a locally registered company in Ghana.

90% of users of the Starlight App, who took the risk to recharge with their personal funds, got back at least 200% of non-refundable subscription fees within just three weeks except some 10% of user groups who joined the project between 15th June, 2022 to 23rd June, 2022.

“Project Starlight App Ghana is still in operations and in touch with about 13,000 users of its app through Telegram and Facebook. Also, structures are being put in place to reactivate users apps through a new app.

“Our advice to everyone is, try to understand the terms and conditions of network operating companies before you deal with them, please deal with management directly but not through agents or social media else, you would lose money to criminals and turn to call innocent officials as scammers,” he explained.