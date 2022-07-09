‘Promote Industrial Peace’

President Akufo-Addo has charged the newly constituted National Labour Commission (NLC) Board to do whatever it takes to ensure a peaceful atmosphere on the labour front.

For him, this has become important in the face of prevailing national and global economic challenges.

The President gave the charge after swearing-in members of the newly constituted board at the Jubilee House.

“The importance of the Commission has been established by statute, the Labour Act, which is the authority for establishing the commission. Its primary purpose is to promote this Commission as the vehicle for settling industrial disputes in our country,” he said.

“I believe that the promotion of industry peace and harmony is a function of two things, that we establish a balance between what are the legitimate demands of labour and what are the capacity of the employer. It is the most effective way of promoting industrial peace and harmony,” he added.

The board is chaired by his Lordship Justice Kwabena Asuman-Adu (Rtd) with Emmanuel Amota, Rose Karikari Anang, Justice Peter Kwabena Ababio (Rtd), Kofi Davor, Patrice Fidelis Sedoh, Isaac Sackey as members, and Ofosu Asamoah as the Executive Secretary of the Commission.

Rose Karikari Anang, a member of the board, in response to the charge of the President said the Commission will do all within its mandate to deal with current labour unrest while they work to prevent any such discontent in the future.

“We can assure you that we are poised to work and we will be engaging organised labour, employers and government as an employer,” she pledged on behalf of her colleague members of the board.

