Promote Teachers Now, GNAT Demands

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is worried about the Ghana Education Service’s (GES) alleged reluctance to promote teachers and members of the association to their designated ranks.

GNAT at its 2022 National Council Meeting held at the Teachers Village in Abankro indicated that the reluctance of GES to effect the promotions was “causing agitations among its rank and file.”

“Some teachers who were promoted/upgraded since 2015 have not been placed on the right scale. Council finds this irritating and provocative, and with the potential of disturbing the peace on the education front.

“Council therefore calls on the Ministry of Education/GES to resolve this issue and all other matters relating to especially lower ranked promotions by the end of December 2022,” it added.

The Council also expressed its displeasure with the Ministry of Education and GES over “delays in supplying laptops, allowances payment and opening of base pay negotiations” which they intimated “could trigger labour unrest among teachers.”

“The Council finds this irritating and provocative; with the potential of disturbing the peace on the education front. GNAT therefore calls on the Ministry of Education and GES to resolve this issue and all other matters relating to this and lower rank promotions by the end of December this year,” it stated.

GNAT again asked government to ensure that the 2022 collective agreement is reviewed after having run for three years.

GNAT also asked the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to open the window for base pay negotiations by November 2022.

“GNAT is worried, the Ghana Education Service occupational pension scheme (GSOPS) run by the Controller and Accountant’s General is in six months arrears, as a result, GNAT wants members to be reimbursed with immediate effect,” the Council added.