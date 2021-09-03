Promzy Causes Stir With New Looks

Promzy

Rapper Promzy got many music followers talking on social media after revealing his new looks in latest photos currently in circulation.

On Wednesday the former member of VIP shared the photos of himself in an interesting Shaolin type of haircut.

He shaved all his hair but left one long strand on the side.

It is an unusual type of haircut by the Ghanaian artiste who is now based in the United State of America.

He has also become more muscular than before. It appears Promzy hasn’t been playing with his gym sessions.

In 2013, reports went viral about Promzy’s exit from award winning group VIP.

He has personally not confirmed his exit from the group but he has since not worked with the group.

The group subsequently rebranded into VVIP with Reggie Rockstone as a new member. In the last few years however, the group has been inactive.

Earlier grapevine reports this years indicated that Promzy would be returning to the group for a big reunion but that is yet to materialise.

Releasing his new images on Instagram on Wednesday he wrote, “Did y’all really thought I left? You haven’t seen nothing yet. Am just warming up,” he wrote under a photograph of his new looks.”

“When you are a rare breed, they are not suppose to understand you. @Promzyoriginall on I.g(follow your boy) Praaaaah

#PROMZY,” he said on Facebook.

“People be envious of things you can’t control..like your vibe,the way you light up a room when you walk in and every body stares at you, the way your spirit and energy intimidate people, the way you bounce back every time. Don’t hate me, this is how God made me,” he said in another post.

By Francis Addo