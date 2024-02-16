Propak Ghana Opens 2024 Visitor Registration

A section of visitors interacting with exhibitors at Propak 2023

Propak Ghana has officially opened visitor registration for the second edition of the exhibition and conference scheduled to take place from April 23rd – 25th, 2024 at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

The exhibition and conference, targeted at producers, manufacturers, retailers and consultants working across the food and beverage, print and packaging industries is expected to attract more than 120 global suppliers showcasing their newest machinery equipment and at least 2,500 industry professionals.

The exhibition hall promises to be packed with many leading international companies such as Casfil, Filmatic, Emirates Printing Press, Royal Kaak and Starliner & Co. who will be displaying their innovative equipment and services to key business owners and buyers from across the West African sub-region.

“Alongside the exhibition, the conference programme will also be held across the three-day period. At the conference, participants can expect to gain exclusive market insights from a line-up of thought-leaders and experts throughout a series of presentations and panel discussions.

This year, we will be particularly excited to launch the first export master class as part of their commitment to engage, support and up-skill business professionals from the manufacturing sector operating in Ghana. This gesture will be aimed at building the capacity business professionals from Ghana’s manufacturing sector for the export market in partnership with the Africa Trade Academy,” a statement issued by the organisers said.