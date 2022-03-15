Prosecution Swerves Coup Monger Barker-Vormawor

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor

Prosecution handling the case of #FixTheCountry Movement convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor’s case at the District Court in Ashaiman on Tuesday, March 15, failed to show up in court to continue with the hearing.

Interestingly, when the case was called, the prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare who is handling the case was absent from court.

This infuriated the High Court judge, playing oversight responsibility in the matter as an additional magistrate, Eleanor Barnes Botwe.

In a quick submission, a member of Mr Barker-Vormawor’s legal team, Dr Justice Srem-Sai prayed the court to discharge the accused since the prosecution did not seem interested in the case.

According to him, there is also no bill of indictment on their client.

He was of the view that the facts also do not support the charge of treason felony that is why the state seems to be showing a lack of disinterest in the case thereby Mr Barker-Vormawor should be discharged

Immediately, a police prosecutor who was in the court for a separate case, Chief Inspector George Doe who said he was holding brief for the state although he was not asked to do so requested the court to step down the case for at least an hour.

But the court indicated the late arrival of prosecution would not change the state of the case, saying that the necessary documents required for the committal proceedings have not been filed by prosecution.

The Judge who was not happy at the turn of events said the state is being unserious and she won’t tolerate that since they scheduled 8:30am which all parties including the prosecution agreed for court sittings to start, adding that “if it must be 8:30am it must be 8:30am because the defence team has travelled from Accra to be in court on time and the prosecution must also do so.

“I want to see seriousness in this case. I will not countenance this attitude. If at the next date this happens again, the court will advise itself.”

The court therefore remanded the accused person into police custody once again with an explanation that this is the first time such conduct had happened but warned that she will not tolerate such conduct from the prosecutors.

Shockingly, Barker-Vormawor who stepped put from the court room started making remarks and he carried a placard with an inscription, “Still, Justice SALL” but he was whisked away by the police who brought him to the court.

On March 1, 2022, the court adjourned proceedings to Tuesday, March 15 after sacking Barker-Vormawor from the courtroom before remanding him for describing the court as Kangaroo court among others.

The court admonished the prosecutors to speed up the process of filing documents against the youth activist.

Mr Barker-Vormawor has been charged with treason felony after he was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport where he touched down from the United Kingdom (UK).

Prosecution is expected to commence with committal proceedings at the District Court ahead of continuous trial at the High Court.

By Vincent Kubi