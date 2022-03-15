Roselyn Ngissah Goes ‘Sakora’ For An Upcoming Movie

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has completely shaved her hair for what is being described as a career-defining role in an upcoming movie titled The Big Six.

She shared her hairless photo in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

According to her, she loves her character in the upcoming suggesting that was the reason she decided to go bald or sakora.

She wrote, “I love my character. THE BIG SIX…..Loading …. From Famous multimedia….”

Roselyn joins some of the world’s greatest actresses in history who were brave enough to go bald to bring their characters in a movie to life.

Among some of these women are Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange), Demi More (G.I. Jane), Halle Berry (Nappily Ever After, Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Natalie Portman in V For Vendetta film.

Currently one of Ghana’s screen household names, she is known for her acting talent. She co-won Ghana Movie Awards in 2010 and has since remained a big brand.

Roselyn discovered her acting skills at a tender age while in basic school. Anytime they had Christmas drama at the time, her mum, a teacher always tries to involve her.

Somehow, she nurtured the interest to act and she had not regretted it.

The University of Ghana graduate entered mainstream acting after auditioning upon auditions.

She started with TV series like ‘Reckless’, ‘Broadway’ and ‘I Stand Accused’, then moved to ⁶movies like ‘Princess Tyra’, ‘Power of the gods’, ‘Last Victory’, ‘My Sister’s Honour’, and ‘Sin Of The Soul’. She also starred in Sparrow production’s ‘A Sting In A Tale and several other movies.

By Francis Addo