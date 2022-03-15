Condemning Coups Without Action Is Nothing – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a strong statement that speaking against coup d’etat without taking action against it will amount to nothing.

According to him, African leaders must take collective agreement and bold action against such illegality.

He mentioned that coup d’etats cannot be durable solutions to the socio-political, economic and security challenges in Africa.

President Akufo-Addo who doubles as Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has therefore charged leaders on the continent to unite in a resolve that will send that message clearly to coup plotters.

Speaking at the opening of a forum on coups in Africa on Wednesday, March 15, President Akufo-Addo said African leaders should take “bold actions”, among others, in dealing with the menace.

“Our unity and resolve should send a clear message to coup plotters that coups have never been and will never be durable solutions to Africa’s political and economic and security challenges.

“Statements condemning coups alone without corresponding action will however achieve little or nothing as witnessed in recent times.

“This problem requires collective agreements, effective deterrence, bold action and equally important adequate preventative measures.”

President Akufo-Addo condemned some of the excuses adduced by leaders to hang on to power for long, saying that this situation attracts subversion of power.

He was of the view that such leaders require stiff punishment.

“The reality is these sanctions have not been applied uniformly. While we are quick to sanction military coup leaders, civilians who achieve similar ends via the manipulation of constitutions to remain in power, for example, go without sanctions although their actions are clearly prohibited in our legal instrument.

“This means that the existing frame work needs to be strengthened to capture such infractions.”

He cited how Ghana has become a safe haven, to at least host the forum, as a result of the peace nurtured not only by the country’s leaders but its people, stressing that it did not come easily but took a while.

He said “The continent’s democratic progress is threatened by such events.”

By Vincent Kubi