Prosperity Will Not Come Overnight- Nana To Naysayers

Like the struggle for independence which did not come on a silver platter, President Akufo-Addo says so shall Ghana’s quest for development and prosperity.

Even though much is being done to transform the economy, he thinks a little patience and willpower will do.

Speaking at the 2022 edition of the “President’s Independence Day Awards” in Accra earlier today, he, appealed to the conscience of Ghanaians to do everything possible to eschew divisiveness and selfishness as they go about their daily duties.

“We must have the patience to accept that just as our fight for freedom and independence was not achieved in a day, so too national prosperity will not come overnight”, was how he put it.

As the country prepares to celebrate 65 years of independence from British colonial rule come March 6, 2022, under the theme; “Working Together Bouncing Back Better”, he charged his fellow country men and women to as it were eschew all acts of divisiveness and self-centeredness tendencies which will only retire our forward match.”

Instead, he said, “We must have the pride to acknowledge that we have made positive strides and we must also have the humility to appreciate that we still have some way to go.”

2022 Awards

In all, thirty-six (36) students who came up tops in the 2021 Basic Certificate Examination (BECE), drawn from all 16 regions in the country, received the 2022 “President’s Independence Day Award.”

They will all receive a tablet each and a year’s supply of Nestle Ghana limited products (Milo, among others).

Since its inception in 1993, the President’s Independence Day Awards continue to provide scholarships each year to young brilliant students between the ages of 14 and 19 years from all the regions of Ghana.

The awardees are selected based on raw scores obtained at the Basic Certificate Examination (BECE).

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent