Protect Fabio Gama!…Sarfo Gyamfi

Fabio Gama

Kotoko great, Sarfo Gyamfi (Black President), has told referees in plain words to protect the club’s Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama, 28, from hard tackles in the Ghana Premier League.

Fabio’s impressive show that resulted in his side’s 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals last Monday generated positive comments about the player.

And to the Porcupine Warriors’ legend, the Brazilian import is an asset to the league having demonstrated brilliance so far.

The former Black Stars attacker is therefore calling on officials to protect such talents as done in the foreign leagues.

“Fabio suffered too many fouls and should have been protected by the referee. Ghanaian referees don’t protect players like the Europeans do,” Gyamfi told Silver FM.

The 1992 AFCON finalist says Fabio’s attributes and profile fits exactly what Kotoko in particular and the domestic league in general need and will be immense if he stays fit.

“He will help Kotoko. He is the type of player the club need. We should just pray he stays fit and plays the games as they come,” Gyamfi stated.

Kotoko signed Gama late last year, and his failure to gain first team shirt raised questions about his capabilities, until he lasted the entire time in the Liberty game.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum