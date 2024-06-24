Protozoa Hits Ground Running

The New Patriotic Party, NPP, parliamentary candidate for Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region, Frank Asiedu Bekoe aka Protozoa has begun campaigning for the election of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next president by engaging volunteer groups, churches, and Zongo Communities in Suhum.

The purpose of the engagements is to reassure the party faithful of hope and also to urge the electorate to put in their utmost best to make the “breaking the 8” mantra a reality and make him also the next Member of Parliament in 2025.

Protozoa has so far visited all the churches and Zongo Communities in the Suhum Constituency, to trumpet the achievements of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

At every engagement, he told the electorate that Dr. Bawumia has discharged the duties imposed on him as Vice President creditably, adding that the vision of Dr. Bawumia that has made life comfortable for Ghanaians would be brought to bear under his presidency, to transform Ghana.

He explained that Dr. Bawumia has a proven track record and a vision to transform Ghana, adding that Bawumia has promised to continue all the good policies initiated and implemented by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, pointing especially at the free SHS.

On his side, he noted that he would use his knowledge and resources to unite the people in the constituency and make the party more attractive and adorable ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Frank Asiedu Bekoe, in his message, urged the party members to work hard to make Dr Bawumia the next President of Ghana since the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has nothing to offer Ghanaians anymore after holding all the political positions in the country.

Protozoa explained that the many infrastructural projects commenced by the Akufo-Addo government shall be continued and completed under Dr. Bawumia, while other life-changing social intervention policies initiated shall also be protected to bring relief to the citizenry.

He further promised to join hands with traditional leaders, the clergy, Muslim leaders, and individuals in the constituency to enhance development within the area.

Accordingly, Protozoa has promised to make the Suhum constituency a stronghold for the NPP in the upcoming and subsequent elections.

So far Protozoa since he became the Parliamentary candidate has embarked on a series of philanthropic activities by assisting the electorate in the Suhum constituency.

