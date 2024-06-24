Mahama Meets Journalist On July 7

The former President, John Dramani Mahama, will on Sunday, July 7, 2024, hold a media encounter to explain why he wants to be the next President for the next four years.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Joyce Bawah Mogtari said the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 elections, engagement with journalists is the first in a series of similar encounters that Mahama will have with the media before the December elections.

She said ‘’It is an opportunity for him to share his vision for Ghana’s future and address important national interest issues’’.

The statement noted that ‘’The forthcoming media encounter, a testament to Mahama’s unwavering commitment to transparency and dialogue with the people of Ghana, recognizes the crucial role of the media’’.

She lamented that ‘’He firmly believes that an open and interactive conversation with the media is vital in equipping the Ghanaian people with the information they need to make informed decisions’’.

It’s not clear if the event will be opened to all journalists all selected few by his office.

BY Daniel Bampoe