Ghana Tug Of War Shines In Zimbabwe

Team Ghana with Ola Williams (R)

Ghana made a strong statement for tug of war when its representative bagged bronze in the just ended 10th African tug of war championship in Zimbabwe at Victoria Falls.

The keenly-contested competition, which started from June 19 to 22, drew teams from Uganda, Ghana, Zambia, South Africa, Nigeria and host Zimbabwe.

The Ghana tug of war team was represented by Akroso Senior High Technical School in the Eastern Region.

President of the Ghana Tug of War Association, Emmanuel Ola Williams, commended the team for making Ghana proud, saying, “We are indeed proud of the team, we only made representation in the men 640kg, and look at the outcome. We believe with government and corporate support, we will go places.”

The team is expected at the Kotoka International Airport today at 4pm.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum