Prudential Bank HR Dies from Coronavirus

Head of Human Resource at Prudential Bank Ghana, Naa Adoley Ankrah, has passed on while receiving treatment at Nyaho Clinic in Accra.

According to reports, Madam Adoley died on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, after suffering from Coronavirus.

She is said to have contracted Covid-19 after she attended her brother’s 50th birthday celebration.

It has also been noted that her father died on Monday, February 1, 2021, after contracting Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased is also severely ill and is receiving treatment.

Madam Adoley’s demise adds to notable Ghanaian personalities who have all passed away after contracting the deadly virus.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke