‘I Will Never Stop Partying’

Neymar

The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward, Neymar, has said he will never stop partying despite claims that he is immature.

Neymar is known for hosting lavish celebrations with big personalities in attendance, inevitably drawing media attention.

“Who doesn’t like to party? Everyone likes to have fun,” Neymar said.

“I know when I can go; I know when I can do it; and when I can’t.

“Contrary to what people think, that I am immature and that I don’t know what I do,” he added.

Neymar, 28, was criticised for staging a week-long New Year’s Eve party for a reported 150 people at his seafront mansion in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, despite a rise in Covid-19 cases.

“I have been in football for several years,” he said, adding that “If you stay 100% with your head focused on just playing football, in my opinion, you end up exploding. It is my time to relax, to be calm…I will never stop doing it.”

Neymar has said partying is important to help him get away from football.

Former Tottenham Coach, Mauricio Pochettino, who took over as PSG coach on January 2, was asked if he would give Neymar permission to take part in his sister, Rafaella’s birthday party in Brazil on March 11, which the player had attended in previous years.

“We will see when the time comes. When I started coaching, I said to myself that I would be inflexible, and I wouldn’t let anyone go out,” Pochettino said.

“After 12 years coaching, I have come to realise how important it is to be flexible and I like to negotiate everything. The new generation likes to give their opinion and to be listened to. You get nothing from imposing things, you have to negotiate,” he added.

He has scored 83 goals in 101 appearances with PSG.