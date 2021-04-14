PSG Joins Kane Chase

Harry Kane

Harry Kane would prefer to stay in the Premier League and join Manchester City or Manchester United if he leaves Tottenham this summer, but PSG have also emerged as serious contenders for the striker, according to reports.

Kane’s future is shrouded in uncertainty after reports emerged that he will look to leave Spurs if they fail to qualify for next year’s Champions League, having become frustrated with the lack of silverware.

The Independent now claim the England captain wants to stay in the country despite Tottenham being reluctant to sell to a top-flight rival, but French champions PSG will also join the race for the 27-year-old striker if Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid.

It is therefore Ligue 1 champions PSG who remain in the driving seat, with Kane maintaining an excellent relationship with their current boss Mauricio Pochettino despite the Argentine’s departure from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019.

PSG are also understood to be one of the few clubs who could afford the figure in the region of £150million that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would reportedly demand to even consider selling the player.

Levy is unwilling to sell his star player this summer but is particularly reluctant to let Kane leave, and consequently strengthen a Premier League rival.

England captain, Kane, meanwhile signed his last contract at Spurs back in the summer of 2018, putting pen to paper on a six-year deal worth up to £200,000 a week until 2024.