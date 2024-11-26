PSGH Holds Antimicrobial Resistance Conference

Pharm. Dr Samuel Kow Donkoh (M) delivering his speech at the conference

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), as part of activities to commemorate the 2024 World Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week, has organised a conference to promote best practices to reduce the emergence of drug-resistance infections.

The conference, which took place at the premises of the PSGH themed, “Educate, Advocate, Act Now” educated stakeholders and the public on AMR and its consequences.

PSGH President, Pharm. Dr Samuel Kow Donkoh, said AMR occurs when micro-organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and other parasites evolve to resist the effect of medicines designed to prevent them from multiplying or to kill them.

Globally, he said antimicrobial resistance is projected to claim up to 10 million lives annually by the year 2050, if urgent action is not taken.

“In Ghana, AMR is a growing concern that threatens to reverse decades of progress in healthcare delivery,” he said.

According to him, the consequences of antimicrobial resistance transcend health, affecting food security, economic stability and development.

He stated that AMR results in ineffective treatment, leading to prolonged illness, increased mortality and rising healthcare costs.

Highlighting the contributing factors of AMR, he said the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials in human and veterinary medicine.

Also, he indicated that inadequate infection prevention and control measures in healthcare settings, poor sanitation and hygiene would facilitate the spread of drug resistant infections.

“The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana therefore calls on the government of Ghana to prioritise the implementation of the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance,” he mentioned.

“And this includes enforcing regulations on antimicrobial use, strengthening our surveillance systems and ensuring access to quality assured antimicrobials,” he added.

Also, he said pharmacists as medication experts must champion antimicrobial stewardship by promoting the rational use of medicines, counseling patients, and supporting adherence to prescribed therapies.

“We would want to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to combating antimicrobial resistance through capacity building, the training of pharmacists in antimicrobial stewardship practices,” he urged.

By Janet Odei Amponsah