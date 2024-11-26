Real Click After Mbappé-Vini Swap

Kylian Mbappé

Carlo Ancelotti praised Kylian Mbappé’s performance after the Real Madrid forward scored from a new, left-sided role in their 3-0 LaLiga win at Leganés on Sunday.

Mbappé put Madrid ahead in the 43rd minute at Butarque, converting Vinícius Júnior’s pass from close range, before Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham secured the three points in the second half.

It was Mbappé’s first Madrid goal in five games, having switched positions with Vinícius, starting on the left side of the attack.

“It was a good game from beginning to end,” Ancelotti said in his postmatch news conference. “The team was solid and focused. We changed the positions of the forwards a bit, with Mbappé on the outside, and he did well.

“Vinicius did well too, on the inside. We opened the scoring, and after that the team controlled the game well.”

Mbappé has now scored seven goals in 12 league appearances for Madrid but had faced criticism for his performances in recent weeks, going four matches without finding the net.

“I started in a different position than in recent games,” Mbappé said afterward. “But as I said the first day I arrived here, I can play in different positions. Today was different, and maybe in the next game it will be different again. I’m ready to help the team.

“It’s the story of my career. I can play on the right, on the left, as a front two, I don’t mind. What I want to do is play well, help the team and score goals.”

After the game, Ancelotti gave his reasons for the switch, adding the best part about the setup and the result was the growing partnership between his two superstars.