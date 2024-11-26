First Lady Commissions CHPS Compound In Eastern Region

Rebecca Akufo-Addo speaking at the event

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has commissioned a new Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound for residents of Gboloo Kofi in the Akuapem North Constituency of the Eastern Region.

The Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation (IMPF) funded project is to promote access to quality and equitable healthcare services as part of efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country.

The facility is fitted with an out-patient department, a labour ward, laboratory, pharmacy and consulting rooms, the CHPS compound is expected to serve the about 30,000 inhabitants within the sub-district.

Inaugurating the health centre which brought together traditional rulers, health officials within the Regional and District Directorate, development partners and scores of party faithful’s, the Mrs. Akufo-Addo said the idea to construct a CHPS compound for Gboloo Kofi was to improve general health outcomes at the primary level of care.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo, after commissioning the CHPS compound, visited the Adawso Market, where she engaged market women and traders.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate of the Akuapem North Constituency Sammi Awuku, said the facility which was built in collaboration with the Rebecca Foundation, is a testament to the NPP’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery in Ghana.

Mr. Awuku emphasised the importance of voting for the NPP, citing the party’s impressive track record in implementing policies that have transformed the lives of Ghanaians.

He highlighted the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), which has provided access to quality healthcare for millions of Ghanaians, and the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which has increased access to education for thousands of students.

Sammi Awuku also touted Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s bold solutions to Ghana’s developmental challenges, saying that the NPP’s presidential candidate has the vision and expertise to propel Ghana into a brighter future.

He urged the people of Akuapem North to rally behind the NPP and vote for Dr. Bawumia and himself in the upcoming general elections.

A Daily Guide Report