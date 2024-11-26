Obiba Foundation Holds ‘Ghana + Peace Campaign’

Channel One TV and Citi FM have unveiled enticing packages for this year’s Citiuation All-White Party, the ultimate Christmas celebration in Ghana.

The premium offering, the Platinum Table, is available for GH¢12,000. The package promises an unforgettable experience, combining luxury and festivity for attendees.

The second is the Diamond Table, which goes for a GH¢10,000 rate. The package includes one bottle of whiskey (Black Label), two bottles of wine, two packs of beer (Carlsberg), 16 glasses of cocktails, 16 bottles of water, eight bottles of soft drinks, and a dinner buffet.

The third is the Gold Table, which is selling for GH¢6,000. The package includes one bottle of whiskey (Red Label), two bottles of wine, eight bottles of beer, eight glasses of cocktail, eight bottles of water, eight bottles of soft drinks, and eight portions of grills.

Scheduled for Christmas Eve, December 24, 2024, this highly anticipated event is set to light up The Underbridge in East Legon with an unforgettable night of music, energy, and festive cheer.

With festivities kicking off at 8pm, attendees are encouraged to don their finest all-white attire and get ready to dance the night away.

This year’s event is set to be bigger and better, with a mix of cozy vibes, energetic beats, and top-notch performances that will keep the party alive until the early hours.

From curated playlists by Ghana’s finest DJs to live entertainment, the night promises a memorable experience for all.

Speaking on preparations, Frema Adunyame, Head of Events and Partnership at Citi FM/Channel One TV, expressed excitement about this year’s plans, highlighting a key change—the venue.