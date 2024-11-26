Tanzanian Energy Regulators Understudy NPA’s Operations

The Tanzanian delegation and NPA officials

A delegation from the Tanzanian Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority is in the country to understudy the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) operations, especially the implementation of electronic systems for monitoring the movements of petroleum products in Ghana.

The delegation is to study the use of electronic tracking systems for road tankers, automatic tank gauges at the depots, the Enterprise Relational Database Management System (ERDMS), and the Command Centre.

The delegation is led by the Tanzanian Director of Petroleum, Gerald Maganga, with Kemilembe Kafanabo, petroleum supply manager; Mtumwa Simba, ICT manager, and Robert Kabwogi, senior ICT officer as members.

Welcoming the delegation at the NPA, Chief Executive, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, said Unified Petroleum Price Fund (UPPF) was an important intervention that had ensured uniformity of petroleum products.

He said the UPPF implementation had ensured that the transportation cost of fuel was not factored in the pricing regime, which had ensured that fuel products were being sold at the same prices by respective OMCs in all the 16 regions in the country.

The NPA Boss expressed the willingness of the Authority to share its knowledge with the Tanzanian delegation.

He stressed the need for African countries to increase partnerships to propel the socio-economic development of the continent.

In his remarks, Mr. Maganga said the delegation was ready to learn from the NPA and replicate the best practices in Tanzanian to ensure efficiency in the energy sector.

He thanked the NPA for the warm reception and recalled a similar learning opportunity offered to the team during its last visit to the Authority in April 2024.

A Business Desk Report