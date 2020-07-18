PSGH Supports 8 Institutions

Dr. Richard Anthony of the Tema General Hospital (right) receiving the items from Pharm. Benjamin Kwame Botwe (left).

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has urged the Ministry of Health to, as a matter of urgency, include community pharmacists and their pharmaceutical support staff as regards the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) by the government.

Besides, the society called for the inclusion of pharmacists in the implementation of the tax exemption given to frontline health workers.

The President of the PSGH, Pharm. Benjamin Kwame Botwe, said the oversight if not corrected quickly would not augur well for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, as cases continue to increase exponentially.

“The concern of the leadership of PSGH is that this oversight puts not only pharmacists and the pharmaceutical support staff at risk of getting infected but also the potential of becoming the source of new infections,” Pharm. Botwe stressed.

He said with the current figures showing the community spread of the disease, community pharmacists are being put in danger, adding that already the society had lost one of its members to Covid-19.

“As a profession whose primary objective is the pharmaceutical care of our patients and the health security of the general public, we feel this situation needs immediate redress,” he added.

Pharm. Botwe said looking at the infection trend, the next phase of the pandemic fight would have to leverage a lot of community engagement and education most of which could occur at the community pharmacy level.

“As a profession, we are willing to play our role but will have to in a way that ensures that the risk to our members and their staff is mitigated,” he said.

Donation

He was speaking at the ceremony to donate PPE worth GH¢219,000 to about 2000 pharmacists and eight health facilities in the country.

The items included goggles, face shields, aprons/gowns, bottles of 100 millimeters of sanitizers, FDA certified PSGH face masks, zinc tablet, surgical scrubs and other Covid-19-related logistics.

The Tema General Hospital, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, University of Ghana Medical Centre, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, Ga East Municipal Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital were the beneficiary facilities.

The donation of the PPE was as a result of a donation drive initiated by the PSGH to assist its members who are supposed to procure PPE for themselves and their staff.

“This was to demonstrate support for and motivate the staff of community pharmacists who have become the real frontline for the Covid-19 response with the exponential increase in cases,” Pharm. Botwe indicated.

He praised all pharmacists for the great sacrifices that have been made even at the very risk of their lives and that of their families and friends.

“To all who have been infected, it is our hope and prayer that you get well soon and join the force to hold the line. For our departed colleagues who have fallen in the line of duty, we pray your souls rest in perfect peace,” he added.

He also thanked the pharmacists, pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies, particularly Norvatis pharmaceuticals, for their immense contributions.

Five representatives from the various Covid-19 treatment centres received the donation on behalf of their institutions.

After receiving the items, Dr. Richard Anthony, Medical Director of the Tema General Hospital, expressed gratitude for the gesture.

He said they had come at the right time, adding that it would go a long way to protect pharmacists who interact daily with the public.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri