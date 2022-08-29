Public Procurement Authority Trains Officers In Tamale

Kwame A. Prempeh addressing participants in Tamale

The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has organized a training session for procurement officers, engineers and planners with the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) and Municipal Assemblies(MAs) on the Ghana Electric Procurement System (GHANEPS) in Tamale, the Northern region.

The training was to orient them for the smooth implementation of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP).

The PPA with support from the World Bank through the Ministry of Communications under the e-Transform project, launched the GHANEPS aimed at transforming Ghana’s public procurement system from manual to electronic.

The system seeks to promote transparency and improving efficiency in procurement.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, PPA, Kwame A. Prempeh, said the training is to ensure that the assemblies and regional coordinating council are equipped to use the GHANEPS to do all procurement activities at their organizations.

“This training taught them how to set up their users on the system , develop tender documents, invite suppliers, tender opening, evaluation after opening , finalizing tender evaluation reports , and how to manage contracts in the system.”

He indicated that officers from the Public Procurement Authority will visit the organizations to assist the trained officers to ensure that they practice what they have.

Mr. Prempeh disclosed that the PPA is also embarking on general training to build the capacity of procurement officers across the country.

Mr. Sumaila Sumani Wumbei, Yendi Municipal Assembly in an interview with DGN Online said the training was very educative and came at the right time.

“ I have Learnt how the procurement system works and how the designed system will facilitate public procurement processes in Ghana.”

According to him, the system will reduce too much paperwork and make the procurement process simple.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale