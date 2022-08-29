Mohammed Kudus Agrees Personal Terms With Everton

Mohammed Kudus has reportedly agreed personal terms with Everton as he seeks to leave Ajax.

Everton want to sign Kudus, who has only played 29 of a possible 360 minutes in the Eredivisie this season, despite impressing during pre-season.

Kudus scored four goals in four preseason games, but he has come off the bench in all of Ajax’s games. As a result, Kudus is unhappy and has decided to leave the Dutch side.

Kudus wants to join Everton because he believes he will get more playing time at the Merseyside club, who have made a permanent offer.

Ajax, on the other hand, are unwilling to let the Ghanaian leave after only two years with the club.

Reports emerged two weeks ago that a loan agreement had been reached, but Ajax denied the claims and insisted on keeping the player.

Kudus has fallen behind academy graduate Kenneth Taylor in the pecking order and is dissatisfied with his lack of playing time.

“We spoke with him [Kudus] three times, because he also thinks he should play.

“Of course, I see that he is disappointed now and then. It’s about whether you can control that emotion for the team. He handles that well,” Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder said on August 21.

Everton are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements as Frank Lampard looks to rejuvenate his squad and get the club back on track after a poor start.

Kudus joined Ajax from FC Nordsjaelland in 2020 for €9 million and signed a five-year contract.

He has appeared in 46 games, scoring six goals and winning back-to-back Dutch league titles.