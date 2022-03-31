Pupils of Tusuk D/A Primary Lie On Bare Floor To Learn

Pupils of Tusuk D/A primary school siting on the floor learning

Pupils of Tusuk D/A primary school in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district of the North East region have been forced to sit on the bare floor to learn due to the lack of furniture in the school.

The school with 246 enrollment runs a multi-graded system where two classes were combined into one class.

The school lacks some infrastructure which is causing overcrowding affecting teaching and learning.

The entire Tusuk community does not have a Junior High School and the nearest JHS is located at Nabulik about 6km from the community which does not have a professional teacher at the school.

Some teachers who spoke to DGN Online on condition of anonymity attributed the lack of accommodation to the reason teachers posted to the school refuse adding that few who report stay at Nakpanduri , a far distance and commute every day to the school.

Ghana has signed onto SDG 4 which calls for ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Mr. Gordey Konyennu, an old student of the school called on the old students, MP for Bunkpurugu constituency, the government, and philanthropists to come to the aid of the school.

According to him, the provision of additional classrooms, furniture, teachers’ bungalow, borehole, and some teachers will enhance teaching and learning in the school for the betterment of the community and district as a whole.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tusuk