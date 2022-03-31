Tamale Metro Assembly Fails To Elect Presiding Member

The Tamale Metro Electoral Commission Officer , Mr. Bismark Nteh with other officials conducting the election at the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly

The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly has failed to elect a new presiding member.

The assembly held its election on Wednesday March 30,2022 where Mohammed Rashad Abdulai contested the incumbent Mohammed Alhassan who both failed to obtain the 2/3 votes repressing 42 votes to be declared winner.

After the election, out of the 59 total votes cast, the incumbent Mohammed Alhassan polled 31 votes while his contender. Mohammed Rashad Abdulai obtained 28 votes.

The Tamale Metro Electoral Commission Officer, Bismark Nteh, said according to the standing orders a candidate must obtain 2/3 of the total votes and so after the election none of the candidates got the 42 votes.

He indicated that the assembly would have to reconvene within 10 days to conduct another election to elect a presiding member for the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly.

“ The meeting has been adjourned to another date which will be fixed by management of the assembly and when the date is fixed within the 10 days we shall reconvene here and elect a presiding member so as at now the assembly failed to reflect a presiding member for the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly.”

Meanwhile, some assembly members have expressed their worry over the failure of members to elect a presiding member adding that the failure will affect activities of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly until a presiding member is elected.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale