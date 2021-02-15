PZ Cussons Presents GHc 250,000 to Korle Bu Child Oncology Unit

Professor Lorna Awo Renner (left) receiving the cheque on behalf of the unit from Mrs Mary-Ann Boaten (right)

PZ Cussons Ghana, manufacturer of personal care products and consumer goods, has handed a cash amount of GH250,000 to the Child Oncology Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The presentation, which coincided with the commemoration of the International Childhood Cancer Day, was in fulfilment of the ‘Camel – Because We Care’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign, of PZ Cussons.

Launched in November 2020 to support childhood cancer diagnosis and treatment, the campaign was to donate 20p for every Camel antiseptic liquid bottle bought to the unit to support needy children affected with cancer.

Marketing Manager Personal Care, PZ Cusssons, Mary-Ann Boaten, speaking with the media before the presentation said, “the year 2020 was a hard year for most people, and we saw it as an opportunity to give back to society and appreciate our customers. Today, we are donating GH 250,000 and some products as well to the unit.”

Mrs. Boaten further explained that the donation would go into specific areas like diagnosis of childhood cancer, treatment of the disease as well as the refurbishment of the unit to create a conducive environment for both patients and health care personnel.

She said, “priority will be given to low-income mothers and single parents. Cancer treatment is not under the NHIS so this is an opportunity to help those who genuinely need a helping hand especially during this pandemic,” she added.

She opined that funding will be allocated to patients on a partial or full basis considering the level of effect.

“We will look at socio economic background and level of income and our team and doctors from here will select those who need it the most. When it’s done receipts are provided as well for auditing purposes,” she added.

Head of Paediatric Oncology Unit, Professor Lorna Awo Renner, who received the amount on behalf of the unit, thanked PZ Cussons for the fulfilment of the campaign promise.

She said Korle Bu sees a lot of referrals for childhood cancer however, she said out of the estimated 1,300 children who are expected to develop cancer annually, only about 400 are admitted and receive treatment at the unit and the Komfo Ankye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

“This donation will go a long way to support the work we do here and the families who are unfortunately faced with having to pay for everything,” she said.

