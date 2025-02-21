QNET Engages Media On Business Model

Trevor Kuna (M) displaying a book flanked by some managers of the company

QNET, a global wellness and lifestyle focused direct selling company has engaged journalists on its business model to enable them advocate for the well-being of Ghanaians.

QNET is a global brand that has been in operation for over 26 years and offers variety of products including health supplement and skin care products.

Chief Marketing Officer of the company, Trevor Kuna, interacting with journalists at its training workshop in Accra said the company which has 30 products lines written in over ten languages aims to contribute to the local economy by creating employment while economically empowering the public.

He said, “Our business model is built on the belief that everyone regardless of their background deserves a chance to succeed. With comprehensive products, business training, robust customer support systems and a fair compensation plan. We are committed to empowering the entrepreneurial journey of people.”

He said the company is also guided by its philosophy of ‘RYTHM’, that advocates the need to work towards a goal beyond financial success to make a positive impact and a lasting change.

Mr. Kuna said the charity wing of the organisation has over the years invested in communities across the globe through strategic partnerships, employee volunteering and community service guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He further indicated that to help increase their visibility and prevent scammers from using dubious strategies to outwit unsuspecting public. The company has embarked on a campaign in various media to keep the public aware.

He said the company has also taken legal action against individuals who have engaged in any form of illegal business while assuring the public of its commitment to defend the global brand which has operated for decades.

Global product trainer, Berni Gaksch in a presentation demonstrated to journalists how some of its products such as Bio disc and Biolight work.

The product workshop also brought together a delegation of the company including the global Head of Public Relations and Communications, Victoria Ras AI- Taie, Regional General Manager, Sub-saharan Africa, Biram Fall and many other officials of the company.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah